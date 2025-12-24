Luxembourg follows the European Union (EU) value added tax (VAT) compliance rules, but sets its own VAT rate. The only provision set out by the EU is that this rate is above 15%.

Luxembourg’s standard VAT rate is currently set at 17%. There are two reduced VAT rates of 14% and 8%, and a super reduced VAT rate of 3%.

As part of their VAT obligations, suppliers of goods or services VAT registered in Luxembourg must charge the appropriate VAT rate, and collect the tax for onward payment to the Luxembourg government through VAT returns.