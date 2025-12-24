Luxembourg introduced the Standard Audit File for Tax (SAF-T) on 1 January 2011.

Luxembourg’s version of SAF-T is FAIA (Fichier Audit Informatisé Administration de l’enregistrement et des domaines). It is limited to resident companies subject to the local chart of accounts. There is a reporting threshold of €112,000 per annum.

It is only required on demand from the tax authorities, generally prior to a full audit. FAIA is an XML-format report of accounting transactions, but may also be delivered in XBRL or DBF. It is based on the 2.0 OECD SAF-T model.