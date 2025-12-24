German VAT rates and VAT compliance

|
Rate
|
Type
|
Which goods or services?
|
19%
|
Standard
|
All other taxable goods and services
|
7%
|
Reduced
|
Some foodstuffs, water supplies (excluding bottled water), medical equipment for disabled persons, certain domestic passenger transport, intra-community and international passenger transport for certain road, rail, and inland waterway transportation, books (excluding books whose content is harmful to minors), e-books, audiobooks, newspapers and periodicals (except those containing content harmful to minors and/or more than 50% advertising), admission to cultural events, writers and composers, some agricultural inputs, short-term hotel accommodation, certain admission to sports events, social services, medical and dental care, firewood, some timber for industrial use, takeaway food, cut flowers and plants for decorative use and food production, taxation of some gold coins and jewelry.
|
0%
|
Zero
|
Intra-community and international transport (excluding road and rail and some inland waterways transport)
Other Pages: