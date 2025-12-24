German VAT rates and VAT compliance

Germany broadly follows European Union (EU) rules on VAT compliance. However, Germany is free to set its own standard VAT rate, provided it’s above 15%.

The standard VAT rate in Germany is 19%. This applies to most goods and services in the country. There’s also a reduced rate of 7% that applies to certain foodstuffs, cultural services, and medical and dental services.

VAT-registered businesses operating in Germany making taxable supplies of goods or services must charge the appropriate VAT rate and collect the tax for onward payment to the German tax authorities through VAT filings.

See below for more details on German VAT rates: