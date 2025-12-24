E-invoicing in Germany

Business-to-government (B2G) e-invoicing is mandatory in Germany for transactions with administrations at the federal (national) level.

Germany is a federal state that grants its 16 individual states a degree of independence in regulating B2G e-invoicing. B2G e-invoicing requirements may therefore vary from one state to another.

At the state level, B2G e-invoicing is mandatory in seven states: Bremen, Hamburg, Baden-Württemberg, Saarland, Rheinland-Pfalz, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, and Hessen. B2G e-invoicing is optional in the remaining nine states.

Germany uses the Peppol network for B2G e-invoicing, which enables businesses to exchange e-invoices with certain public authorities.

Businesses can also use Germany’s central government portals: the Central Invoice Submission Portal (ZRE), and the OZG-compliant Invoice Submission Platform (OZG-RE).

B2G e-invoices sent to supreme federal authorities and central constitutional bodies must be submitted via the ZRE. B2G e-invoices for indirect federal authorities, such as Germany’s Employment Agency, must be submitted via OZG-RE.



The Leitweg-ID is part of B2G e-invoices in Germany, and is used to determine which portal should be used:

IDs starting with 991 use ZRE