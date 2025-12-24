|
Peppol BIS Billing
|
XRechnung
|
ZUGFeRD
|
A structured, machine-readable UBL 2.1 XML format that can be delivered via Peppol.
|
A structured, machine-readable UBL 2.1 XML format that can be delivered via Peppol and German government portals (ZRE, OZG-RE).
|
A hybrid format based on the PDF/A-3 standard that contains a visual PDF and an embedded structured XML file. The format can be delivered via email as attachments or via AS2 or exchange portals.
|
Machine readable: YES
|
Machine readable: YES
|
Machine readable: YES
|
Human readable: NO
|
Human readable: NO
|
Human readable: YES
|
The format can be used for B2B and B2G e-invoicing in Germany, as well as voluntarily for cross-border transactions with EU countries, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, and Malaysia.
|
The format can be used for B2G e-invoicing in Germany and for B2B e-invoicing with selected businesses in Germany. While this is a standard format for B2G, its use among businesses (B2B) is limited.
|
The format can be used for B2B e-invoicing in Germany, especially during periods of transition from standard PDFs. The format can be used in Germany and France, where it’s known as Factur-X.
|
The format is recognised in Germany and internationally.
|
The format is only accepted in Germany and not usable on an international level.
|
The format is only accepted in Germany and France. It is not usable on an international level.
Other Pages: