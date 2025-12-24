German VAT registration

Germany’s Federal Central Tax Office (BZSt) is the tax authority that gives businesses Germany’s three different types of tax identifiers: the tax identification number (tax ID), the tax number, and the VAT identification number.
Every German citizen is given an 11-digit tax ID at birth, which helps to ensure that tax returns are matched to the right taxpayers. A tax number is given to a German citizen the first time they file a tax return or register a business, to assist with their dealings with the relevant tax office (it’s possible for individuals to have multiple tax numbers, depending on the nature and location of their business).
A VAT identification number is sometimes abbreviated as VAT ID or VAT ID no. Only businesses — domestic and foreign — can be allocated a VAT identification number. It must be stated within invoices, including those for intra-community supplies.