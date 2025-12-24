Domestic businesses in Germany must register for VAT if they exceed the threshold of €25,000 per annum.



EU businesses selling goods or services over the internet to customers in Germany have a VAT registration threshold of €100,000 per annum.



For foreign (non-domestic or non-resident) businesses operating in Germany that are registered for VAT in their home nation, the German VAT registration threshold is nil. Other trading situations that would typically require a foreign business to register for VAT in Germany include: