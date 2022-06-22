date Wednesday, February 26, 2025

time 11:00 a.m. ET/16:00 GMT duration 60 minutes, including live Q&A



Learn about current and upcoming e-invoicing mandates and live reporting requirements by country. With new rules constantly evolving, e-invoicing is here to stay and will play a pivotal role in the future of compliance and global trade.

In this webinar, we’ll cover: How e-invoicing is becoming a cornerstone of compliance and global trade

Country specific updates from France, Germany, Italy, and Spain

Trends and anticipated changes in the United States and United Kingdom

Practical tips to adapt to evolving mandates and manage global compliance Unable to attend live? Register now and we’ll send you a link to view the webinar recording on demand.

Meet the speakers

Meike Le Roux

Director EMEA Business Development, Avalara Meike is a leader in tax technology who focuses on partnerships that enable businesses to solve their customers’ compliance challenges. She specializes in e-invoicing and live reporting, providing solutions to keep up with emerging mandates and changing requirements while managing risk.