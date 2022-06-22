Get started
Get started

WEBINAR

Global mandatory e‑invoicing by country

date

Wednesday, February 26, 2025

time

11:00 a.m. ET/16:00 GMT

duration

60 minutes, including live Q&A

Learn about current and upcoming e-invoicing mandates and live reporting requirements by country. With new rules constantly evolving, e-invoicing is here to stay and will play a pivotal role in the future of compliance and global trade.

In this webinar, we’ll cover:

  • How e-invoicing is becoming a cornerstone of compliance and global trade
  • Country specific updates from France, Germany, Italy, and Spain
  • Trends and anticipated changes in the United States and United Kingdom
  • Practical tips to adapt to evolving mandates and manage global compliance

Unable to attend live? Register now and we’ll send you a link to view the webinar recording on demand.

Meet the speakers

Meike Le Roux
Director EMEA Business Development, Avalara

Meike is a leader in tax technology who focuses on partnerships that enable businesses to solve their customers’ compliance challenges. She specializes in e-invoicing and live reporting, providing solutions to keep up with emerging mandates and changing requirements while managing risk.

Alexander Sutter
Director Support and Operations, Avalara

Alexander is responsible for Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting for Germany and is a lecturer in business informatics at the Cooperative State University in Stuttgart.

Save my seat

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist