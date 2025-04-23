It’s a matter of time before e‑invoicing and live reporting are mandated worldwide. Businesses should follow developments in this crucial part of the international compliance landscape.

These pages can keep you updated on e-invoicing mandates and live reporting rules by country. The country list below is continually being updated. Currently, over 60 countries worldwide have announced — or already require — e‑invoicing.

Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting can help you comply with e‑invoicing mandates and live reporting requirements in countries around the world. Because the solution is scalable, it can keep you compliant when new mandates are rolled out.