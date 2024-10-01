E-invoicing in Belgium

E-invoicing is mandatory in Belgium for all business-to-government (B2G) transactions. Suppliers to public sector entities are required to submit e-invoices in a structured format that complies with the European Union (EU) e-invoicing standard EN 16931, and via the Peppol network.

Belgium plans to implement mandatory e-invoicing for business-to-business (B2B) transactions from January 1, 2026. As with Belgium’s B2G mandate, businesses will be required to issue and receive structured e-invoices that comply with EN 16931, and via the Peppol network.

Businesses should prepare by adopting an e-invoicing system capable of:

Generating structured electronic invoices compliant with EN 16931 (Peppol BIS3)

Transmitting and receiving invoices through the Peppol network