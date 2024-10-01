Get started
Get started

E-invoicing in Belgium

B2G transactions

E-invoicing is mandatory in Belgium for all business-to-government (B2G) transactions. Suppliers to public sector entities are required to submit e-invoices in a structured format that complies with the European Union (EU) e-invoicing standard EN 16931, and via the Peppol network.

B2B transactions

Belgium plans to implement mandatory e-invoicing for business-to-business (B2B) transactions from January 1, 2026. As with Belgium’s B2G mandate, businesses will be required to issue and receive structured e-invoices that comply with EN 16931, and via the Peppol network.  

 

Businesses should prepare by adopting an e-invoicing system capable of: 

 

  • Generating structured electronic invoices compliant with EN 16931 (Peppol BIS3)

  • Transmitting and receiving invoices through the Peppol network

  • Integrating e-invoicing processes into their accounting systems

Noncompliance penalties

Noncompliant e-invoices for B2G transactions will be rejected by the public sector entity recipient. When Belgium’s B2B mandate comes into effect, there are likely to be financial penalties for late, incorrect, or noncompliant e-invoices.

Read more about e-invoicing

Other resources

Avalara Tax Changes 2024

This guide covers the essential steps ecommerce sellers need to take now that the UK has left the EU Customs Union and VAT regime to keep their cross-border sales going, avoid extra tax costs and frustrated customers.

International tax and compliance solutions

Read the report to learn about key industry trends, emerging issues, and challenges faced by cross-border sellers and shippers.

Avalara Cross-Border

Manage international tax with cross-border solutions for VAT, HS code classification, trade restrictions, and more.
More resources

Connect with Avalara for the content you need to do tax compliance right

Welcome to Avalara! Can I help you find something?

1