Belgian VAT registration

What information is required to get a Belgian VAT number and registration?

What information is required to get a Belgian VAT number and registration?

To obtain a Belgian VAT number, an application must be made using form 604a. The following supporting information is required:

VAT certificate to prove the business is registered for VAT elsewhere in the EU or a certificate to prove taxable status.

Memorandum and Articles of Association.

An extract from the company’s national trade register.

Statement of commencement of trading

Copy of order forms or contracts showing that the business will be doing business in Belgium.

Registration usually takes three to four weeks following the receipt of the above documents.