Belgium import VAT deferment

In principle, companies not ordinarily resident in Belgium that wish to import goods into Belgium must register as non-residents for VAT and pay Belgium import VAT at 21%.  They must also pay any applicable Belgian customs duties.

However, Belgium offers one of the most convenient import VAT deferment schemes of the European Union member states. It can be compared to the Dutch import VAT deferment regime.  This includes the effect ability to import without any cash payment of VAT.

Belgium VAT importing warehouse scheme

In September 2012, Belgium withdrew the requirement for non-resident importers to make bank guarantees to cover the VAT deferment.  This guarantee or cash deposit had been worth several months’ worth of Belgian VAT on the estimated turnover of the imports.

This requirement was withdrawn from the start of October 2012 for new importers.  Existing importers had their guarantees cancelled in 2013.

Fiscal Representative to simplify imports

In addition to the bank guarantee changes, Belgian importers can also instead appoint a local firm of accountants or lawyers to serve as their fiscal representative and importer of record.

This eliminates the need for them to VAT register their businesses.

Get help solving your VAT challenges

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard

Need a fiscal representative in Belgium?

Non-EU businesses selling in Belgium will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.

Get fiscal rep in Belgium

Need help with your Belgian VAT compliance?


Researching Belgian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Belgium VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/belgium
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/belgium
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/belgium
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/belgium
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

Get help solving your VAT challenges
Contact us

+44 (0)1273 022400

Menu

Europe

Africa and Middle East

Asia

Central & South America

North America

Oceania