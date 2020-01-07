Belgium import VAT deferment

In principle, companies not ordinarily resident in Belgium that wish to import goods into Belgium must register as non-residents for VAT and pay Belgium import VAT at 21%. They must also pay any applicable Belgian customs duties.

However, Belgium offers one of the most convenient import VAT deferment schemes of the European Union member states. It can be compared to the Dutch import VAT deferment regime. This includes the effect ability to import without any cash payment of VAT.