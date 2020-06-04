From 1 January 2018, non-resident providers of electronic/digital services to consumers in Belarus will charge local VAT. However, if a Belarusian intermediary acts in the settlements role, then it is the intermediary who is responsible for accounting for the VAT.

There is no annual sales registration threshold for non-resident providers of digital services.

Non-resident providers of digital services will be obliged to register for VAT with the Ministry of Taxes and Duties. The application is paper-based. Resident companies may not register only for VAT – a tax registration is also required. However, foreign digital services providers are able to complete a VAT-registration only process. The provider may apply with the assistance of a local tax agent, or directly themselves.