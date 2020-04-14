Whilst Switzerland is not part of the European Union, it operates a very similar system of Value Added Tax. Locally, the consumption tax is known as Mehrwertsteuer (MWST), Taxe sur la valeur ajoutée (TVA) or Imposta sul valore aggiunto (IVA).

Switzerland introduced its current VAT system in 1995. It is operated under the guidance of the Federal Tax Administration. This provides the rules governing the Swiss VAT registration, returns, compliance and other reporting requirements for non-resident VAT traders.

As with EU member countries, foreign companies importing, buying or selling goods in Switzerland may have to VAT register as a non-resident trader.