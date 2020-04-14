Romania VAT Guide

The rules on Romanian VAT are contained within the VAT Law 2003 and Tax Code. This last went through substantial changes in 2007 following Romania’s entry into the European Union in 2004. The Ministry of Finance oversees the running of the VAT regime, and produces regular notices (Norme) providing supporting guidance.

Value Added Tax was introduced in Romania in July 1993. Is it called Taxa pe valoarea adaugata locally.

Following Romania’s accession into the EU, it was obliged to implement all of the conditions (with some derogations) for VAT laid out in the EU VAT Directives . This covers the rules and processes for Romanian VAT registrations, returns, compliance and related reporting.

Non-resident traders operating in Romania may have to VAT register if there are providing goods in certain situations. In common with the other EU member states, this includes:

Bringing goods into the EU as imports via Romania

Intra-community sales (dispatches) or purchases (acquisitions) of goods from another EU country

Buying and selling goods in Romania

Holding goods in Romania as consignment stock for sale to local customers

Internet commerce (‘distance selling’), selling goods to consumers in Romania, although this is subject to a distance selling threshold for Romania

Organising conferences and other live events with paid admission on the door

If a company is otherwise a non-VAT trader, but is receiving services in Romania under the reverse charge rule

The self supply of goods

Since the implementation of the 2010 VAT Directive, there are very few situations where companies providing services in Romania are required to locally VAT register.

Note that providers of electronic, broadcast or telecoms services to consumers in Romania only have to VAT register in one EU country under the MOSS scheme to file a single return covering all 27 member states.

If you do need to VAT register, read our Romanian VAT registration briefing to understand the requirements, including any VAT registration thresholds that may apply.

There may be further exemptions from the requirement to VAT register in Romania that you should consider. Please read our Romanian VAT Reverse Charge briefing.