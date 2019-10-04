Romanian VAT returns

Any company registered with the Romanian tax authorities (see our Romanian VAT registration briefing) as a non-resident VAT trader must report taxable transactions through periodic filings, known as returns.

How often are Romanian VAT returns required? In Romania the default VAT return period is one month. Businesses with an annual turnover of below EUR100,000 (or equivalent) may submit quarterly returns. However, if that business makes an intra-Community acquisition monthly VAT returns will be required. What Romanian VAT can be deducted? In addition to declaring sales or output VAT in the Romanian return, companies can offset output VAT by the corresponding input or purchase VAT. There are some exceptions, including: Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products

50% of the VAT related to intra-Community purchase, hire or lease of certain vehicles

What are the deadlines for filing Romanian VAT returns?

Romanian monthly or quarterly VAT returns are due on the 25th day of the month following the period end. Any Romanian VAT due must be paid at the same time. Medium sized and large businesses i.e. those with an annual turnover of over RON 7million must file Romanian VAT returns electronically.

Type of return Frequency Filing deadline Document Format VAT return Monthly 25th of the following month Form 300 PDF Quarterly 25th of the following month Form 300 PDF Semi-Annually 25th of the following month Form 300 PDF Annually 25th of the following month Form 300 PDF EC listing Monthly 25th of the following month Form 390 PDF Intrastat Monthly 15th of the following month Intrastat Declaration XML VAT Book Monthly 30th of the following month Form 394 Fixed format

Romanian VAT penalties

If there are inaccuracies or late fillings of Romanian VAT returns, foreign companies may be subject to penalties. Failure to register for VAT, late filing of VAT returns, inaccurate returns and late payment of VAT are all subject to penalty of up to RON 5000. In addition, interest is charged by the day on any outstanding VAT from the day it was due. There is a five year statute of limitations for Romanian VAT, except for fraud or other criminal offences, in which case it is extended to ten years.

How are Romanian VAT credits recovered?

If there is a surplus of VAT inputs over outputs (more VAT incurred than charged), then a Romanian VAT credit arises. In theory, this is due back to the VAT registered business. Claims for refunds can be made through the VAT return. VAT credits of over RON 5000 will be refunded, however VAT credits of less than RON 5000 will be carried forward to offset future VAT payments. All VAT refund requests may be subject to a VAT inspection.

National Recapitulative Statement