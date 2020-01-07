Romanian VAT invoice requirements
Romanian VAT rules on the format and information to be provided on invoices broadly adhere to the obligations of the EU VAT Directive and its VAT invoice requirements.
Date of issuance and storage of Romanian invoices
Romanian VAT invoices must be issued at the latest by the 15th day of the month after the taxable supply. Invoices must be stored for ten years. Romania, like all EU member states, now permits the use of electronic invoices under certain conditions.
Romanian invoice requirements
Invoices must contain at least the following basic information:
- Date of issuance
- A unique, sequential number
- VAT number of the supplier and customer
- Full name and address of the supplier and customer
- Details of fiscal representative in Romania including VAT ID number (if appropriate)
- Full description of the goods or services provided
- Details of quantities of goods, if applicable
- A date of the supply if different from the invoice date
- The net, taxable value of the supply
- The VAT rate applied, and the amount of VAT expressed in RON for each VAT rate applied
- Details of special regimes which apply such as margin schemes for works of art, travel agents, antiques etc.
- Details to support zero VAT – export, reverse charge or intra-community supply
- The total, gross value of the invoice
