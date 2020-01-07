Romanian VAT invoice requirements

Romanian VAT rules on the format and information to be provided on invoices broadly adhere to the obligations of the EU VAT Directive and its VAT invoice requirements.

Date of issuance and storage of Romanian invoices

Romanian VAT invoices must be issued at the latest by the 15th day of the month after the taxable supply. Invoices must be stored for ten years. Romania, like all EU member states, now permits the use of electronic invoices under certain conditions.

Romanian invoice requirements