What are the Romanian VAT registration thresholds?

For foreign businesses trading in Romania that are VAT/GST/Tax registered in their home state, the VAT registration threshold is nil.

For EU VAT registered companies selling goods over the internet to consumers in Romania, the VAT registration threshold (distance selling) is RON 118,000 per annum.

Businesses should register for VAT within 10 days of the end of the month in which the business became liable to register for VAT.