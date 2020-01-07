Romania Form 394

Romania introduced a requirement to supply detailed domestic VAT transactions reports in January 2014. This requires the declaration with VAT return of local sales and purchases. This is provided via Form 394.
Key requirements include:
- In the case of no transactions, a nil submission is still required
- Both B2B and B2C transactions must be included, including transactions applied through e-cash registers
- Intracommunity supplies provided in the ESL are excluded
- Transactions with nil VAT must now be included since September 2017
- Credit notes, invoices under the local reverse charge and self-invoices should be disclosed
- The statement must be uploaded electronically, although a paper version is still permitted