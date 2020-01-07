Romanian intrastat
In addition to VAT returns, foreign companies trading in Romania may be required to complete statistical reports, ‘Intrastat’, on the movement of goods across the national borders. This can include both sales and acquisitions to/from other companies, as well as the movement of goods by the same company.
When do Romanian Intrastat reports have to be completed?
If resident or non-resident companies move goods across the Romanian national border to or from other EU countries, there may be a requirement to complete monthly Intrastat reporting.
Intrastat filings list the goods sent out of Romanian, ‘dispatches’, as well as goods brought into Romanian, ‘arrivals’. Intrastat does not apply if the goods are coming in from outside of Europe (‘imports’) or being sent out of the EU (‘exports’).
What are the Romanian Intrastat reporting thresholds?
Intrastat returns only need to be completed once the reporting thresholds are exceeded.
The threshold for Romanian Intrastat arrivals is RON500,000. The threshold for Romanian Intrastat dispatches is RON900,000. A more detailed Intrastat return is required when arrivals exceed RON10m and dispatches exceed RON20m.
Romanian Intrastat thresholds (per annum)
|Arrivals
|Dispatches
|RON500,000
|RON900,000
What information is included in a Romanian Intrastat filing?
Each movement of goods across the Romanian national border to another EU country must be listed.
This shipment lists should include the date of departure/arrival, trade classification, type of transport, invoice value, quantity, weight, commodity code and country of arrival or dispatch.
When should Romanian Intrastats be filed?
Monthly Intrastats should be submitted to the National Institute of Statistics within 15 days of the end of the month to which they relate.
Intrastat filings may be submitted by email or through the National Institute of Statistics’ online service. There may be minor infringement penalties for late filings.
