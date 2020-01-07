Romanian intrastat

In addition to VAT returns , foreign companies trading in Romania may be required to complete statistical reports, ‘Intrastat’, on the movement of goods across the national borders. This can include both sales and acquisitions to/from other companies, as well as the movement of goods by the same company.

If resident or non-resident companies move goods across the Romanian national border to or from other EU countries, there may be a requirement to complete monthly Intrastat reporting.

Intrastat filings list the goods sent out of Romanian, ‘dispatches’, as well as goods brought into Romanian, ‘arrivals’. Intrastat does not apply if the goods are coming in from outside of Europe (‘imports’) or being sent out of the EU (‘exports’).