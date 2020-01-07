Romanian VAT rates and VAT compliance

Companies are directly responsible for determining and charging the correct Romanian VAT rates. These are set by the government, although the EU set the broad rules for use of the standard, higher rate and reduced rates. The EU does insist that the standard rate is at least 15%.

If a foreign company is providing goods or services under a Romanian VAT number, it must comply with the accounting and reporting rules as set out in the Tax Code. This includes:

The tax point (time of supply) rules in Romania determine when the VAT is due. It is then payable to the tax authorities 15 days after the VAT reporting period end (monthly or quarterly).

For most goods, it is the time of delivery or passage of title. For services, it is the completion of the service.