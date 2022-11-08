UK VAT Guide - Avalara

UK VAT

The United Kingdom VAT regime was introduced in 1973 as part of the UK’s admission to the European Union. Since the UK left the EU and EU VAT regime from 1January 2021, it is free to set its VAT rules and policies in full. The UK VAT regime is operated by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). It issues a wide range of publications on the administration of the UK VAT system.

If a non-UK company is importing, buying or selling goods in the UK, it may be liable to account for UK VAT. This includes following all compliance and reporting obligations - see UK import VAT deferment account. There are now only a very limited number of situations where VAT registration is required of foreign companies who are providing services in the UK.





Should you register for UK VAT?