In the UK, VAT returns can be submitted either monthly or quarterly. Most returns are completed on a quarterly basis; however, if a business has an annual VAT liability of over GBP2.3 million payments must be made on account on the last day of the second and third month of every VAT quarter.

Once registered, a business will be assigned to a “VAT stagger group”. The group assigned will determine the month in which VAT quarters end and when payments and VAT returns are due for submission. The three stagger groups are as follows: