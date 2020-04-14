Poland VAT Guide

Poland implemented its Value Added Tax system in 1993, partially in anticipation of its entry into the European Union. VAT replaced the old Soviet-style Sales Tax. Locally, it is known as Podatek od towarow i uslug.



Its VAT regime was updated in 2004 upon Poland’s full accession into the EU. The included implementing all the EU VAT Directives’ rules on VAT registrations, returns, compliance, Intrastat and related requirements. The Polish VAT Act of 2004 contains most of the rule on VAT. This is backed-up by various instructions and the Tax Ordinance Act of 1997. The Ministry of Finance is responsible for the administration of the VAT regime.

Foreign companies providing taxable supplies of goods and services in Poland may be required to VAT register as a non-resident trader, and comply with all the accounting and payments requirements.

Should you register for Polish VAT?