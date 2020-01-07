Swedish EC Sales Lists (ESL)

In Sweden the frequency with which ESLs are required to be submitted will depend on the type of supply. For supply of goods, monthly filing is required if the value of the supply exceeds SEK500,000 in the current or any of the preceding four quarters. Quarterly filings may be made if the value of goods supplied is below this level. For supply of services, quarterly filings are the rule. In the case of mixed supply of goods and services the rules on reporting frequency regarding goods apply.

ESLs may be submitted either in paper using Form SKV 5740, or online. The deadline for paper submissions is 20 days following the end of the reporting period. For online submissions it is 25 days following the end of the relevant reporting period.

There may be a fine of up to SEK1,000 for late Swedish ESL filings.