Swedish VAT registration

For foreign businesses trading in Sweden that are VAT/GST/Tax registered in their home state, the VAT registration threshold is nil.

For EU VAT-registered companies selling goods over the internet to consumers in Sweden (distance selling), the VAT registration threshold is SEK 320,000 (approximately EUR34,000) per annum.

Is a Swedish fiscal representative or agent required?

In accordance with the EU VAT Directives, a local Swedish fiscal representative or agent is not required by a company resident in another EU member state. However, a fiscal representative, who is jointly liable for the Swedish VAT, is required for non-EU companies.