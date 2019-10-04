Regular Swedish VAT returns are required from non-resident traders with a VAT number. These are required to report taxable transactions in Sweden, and to report any VAT due/refund from the tax payer. A form CA 3 is used.

Companies registered in Sweden, and charging Swedish VAT, may offset the VAT output on sales with the VAT suffered on Swedish supplies. This includes VAT charged on the import of goods. The following may not be deducted:

The thresholds for VAT reporting periods in Sweden are as follows:

Monthly Swedish VAT returns are due on the 26th day of the month after the end of the return period. The December return is due on the 27th day of the month.

Quarterly VAT returns are due on the 12th day of the second month after the end of the VAT return period. If the return is due on in January or August it must be submitted by the 17th day of the second month after the end of the return period.

Annual VAT returns are due on the 26th day of the second month after the end of the VAT return period or the 27th day of the second month if the return is due in December.

Any Swedish VAT due must be paid at the same time.