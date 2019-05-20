Swedish VAT rates and VAT compliance
Swedish VAT rates
It is important for companies to apply the correct VAT rates on their invoices as they will be held liable for any mistakes and shortfalls. Sweden sets its own standard and reduced VAT rates. As a member of the EU, the standard, higher rate must be above 15%.
The current rates are:
Sweden VAT rates
|Rate
|Type
|Which goods or services
|25%
|Standard
|All other taxable goods and services
|12%
|Reduced
|Some foodstuffs; non-alcoholic beverages; take away food; minor repair of bicycles, shoes and leather goods, clothing and household linen; hotel accommodation; restaurant and catering services; some works of art, collectors items and antiques
|6%
|Reduced
|Domestic passenger transport; books (including e-books); newspapers and some periodicals; admission to cultural events (excluding cinema); writers and composers; admission to sports events; use of sports facilities
|0%
|Zero
|Medicines supplied on prescription or sold to hospitals; printing and other services related to the production of magazines for non-profit making organisations; intra-community and international passenger transport
Swedish VAT compliance
Once a non-resident Swedish VAT registration has been received, companies are obliged to follow the local rules on VAT bookkeeping and rates. This includes:
- Disclosure requirements for invoices as outlined in the Swedish VAT Act.
- Proper invoicing for goods or services in accordance with the Swedish time of supply VAT Act.
- Use of electronic invoices, and approvals by customers
- Maintenance of accounts and records, which must be held for at least seven years.
- Processing of credit notes and other corrections.
- Use of approved foreign currency rates.
What is the tax point for Swedish VAT?
The tax point (time of supply) rules in Sweden determine when the VAT is due. It is then payable to the tax authorities 10 days after the VAT reporting period end (monthly or quarterly).
For most goods, it is the time of delivery or passage of title. For services, it is the completion of the service.
Need help with your Swedish VAT compliance?
Researching Swedish VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
