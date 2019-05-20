Swedish VAT rates and VAT compliance

It is important for companies to apply the correct VAT rates on their invoices as they will be held liable for any mistakes and shortfalls. Sweden sets its own standard and reduced VAT rates. As a member of the EU, the standard, higher rate must be above 15%.

Once a non-resident Swedish VAT registration has been received, companies are obliged to follow the local rules on VAT bookkeeping and rates. This includes:

The tax point (time of supply) rules in Sweden determine when the VAT is due. It is then payable to the tax authorities 10 days after the VAT reporting period end (monthly or quarterly).

For most goods, it is the time of delivery or passage of title. For services, it is the completion of the service.