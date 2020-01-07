Swedish Intrastat

Swedish VAT registered businesses, both resident and non-resident, will be required to submit additional reporting on the movement of goods across EU borders. These are in addition to VAT returns and a separate Intrastat return needs to be submitted to Statistics Sweden (SCB). These ‘Intrastat’ filings list the movement of goods across national borders. As well as sales and purchases to other companies, it includes movements of goods by the same company.

If resident or non-resident companies move goods across the Swedish national border to or from other EU countries, there may be a requirement to complete monthly Intrastat declarations.

Intrastat filings list the goods sent out of Sweden as ‘dispatches’, as well as goods brought into Sweden as ‘arrivals’. Intrastat does not apply if the goods are coming in from outside of Europe (‘imports’) or being sent out of the EU (‘exports’).