Fiscal representative in Poland
Polish tax authorities require businesses with a foreign VAT registration to appoint a fiscal representative in Poland. Representative may be an individual or an incorporated entity.
As a general rule the chosen representative must themselves have a good long-standing VAT compliance history with the Polish tax authorities,for the previous two years. The chosen agent will be fully liable for the VAT due on behalf of their trading client.
Get a fiscal representative in Poland
Avalara offers a global Fiscal Representative service as part of its international VAT and GST registration and returns service. It helps thousands of businesses of all sizes accurately and easily manage their tax compliance obligations on a fully-automated service.
What is a fiscal representative?
A fiscal representative is a local VAT agent that is responsible for the timely and accurate management of your tax reporting and payments. They are required of all non-EU businesses that are obliged to register for an EU VAT number.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients. In most cases, they are held jointly and severally liable for their client’s VAT. In the case of negligent supervision or collusion on misreporting of VAT, the fiscal representative will be held liable for any missing VAT. As a result, there is often a requirement for a cash deposit or bank guarantee with the representative.
Need help with your Polish VAT compliance?
Researching Polish VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
