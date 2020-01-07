For companies providing goods or services in foreign European countries, there may be a requirement to VAT register as a non-resident VAT trader. With this, under certain circumstances, the tax authorities also requires the company to appoint a Fiscal Representative in the target country. Check which countries require VAT fiscal representative. This tax registered company will be the local representative of the company, managing with queries and filing obligations of the company for dealings with the tax authorities. They also may be liable for the VAT liability of the company.

Following UK's EU exit, Brexit, there are new Fiscal Rep rules.

