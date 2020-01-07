Fiscal representative in Italy

Italy requires businesses from outside of the European Union to appoint a local fiscal representative. This applies for both non-resident VAT registrations and to applications for VAT refunds under the 13th Directive for non-EU countries.

Non-EU businesses are not permitted to apply through the regular direct VAT registration process, but are instead registered against their fiscal representative’s tax number.

The fiscal representative is jointly and severally liable for their client’s VAT reporting and liabilities.