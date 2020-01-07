Italy Esterometro declaration

Resident Italian VAT-registered businesses must complete a quarterly (prior to 2020 monthly) listing, Esterometro, of all cross-border sales and purchase invoices. This reporting obligation was introduced for all invoices issued after 1 January 2019, following the implementation of Sistema di Interscambio (SdI) live invoice reporting for B2B and B2C invoices. The Esterometro captures all the invoice not mandated for SdI live reporting. It replaced the Spesometro filing.

Key requirements of the Esterometro are: