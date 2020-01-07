Italian Spesometro Declaration

Italy has withdrawn the requirement to complete a Spesometro declaration for invoices issued after 1 January 2019. Invoices from 2018 should have been reported in the last Spesometro filing, due end February 2019.

Spesometro filing before 1 January 2019

Italian VAT registered businesses were required (from 2011 to 2018) to file a quarterly or bi-annual XML declaration to the tax office of all VAT sales and purchase invoices. This was in addition to the combined Italian Intrastat and European Sales Listing filing.

This Spesometro, aimed to identify potential VAT fraud, and undeclared major expenditure.

Reporting information required

Listing of all sales and purchases invoices

Exports and imports are included, including intra-community transactions if they are reported through the Intrastat filing

VAT number of all customers or suppliers for the above transactions

Contact names for any customers or suppliers in transactions

B2C sales receipts are excluded

Filing process