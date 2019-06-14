How can Avalara help you?
Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including VAT, sales and use, excise, communications, and other tax types.
If you’re trading cross-border its likely that you will have tax compliance needs. These needs may vary depending on the type of your business the size of your businesses and where and how you are making sales.
Wherever and however you sell our range of comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use.
If you organise events in Europe or make foreign sales directly or through an online marketplace, or are considering global expansion, understanding your VAT obligations can be complex and distracting. Our dedicated tax experts are here to help. We can help you determine your VAT obligations, manage your foreign VAT registrations and file non-resident VAT returns on your behalf.
Avalara and its global partners offer:
- Specialised outsourced VAT and GST compliance
- Access to local VAT experts that speak the local languages, and can confirm your reporting obligations in any country
- Speedy VAT registrations and ongoing filings, Intrastat, EC Sales Listing, as well as fiscal representation and access to special VAT import deferment schemes
- Expertise and assistance in the case of questions from the local tax authorities, including managing any audits
Find out more about how Avalara Managed Returns can help you stay compliant.
If you’re selling B2B in Europe you’ll be all too aware of the time your business spends preparing tenders, proposals, securing spots on preferred supplier lists and trying to running a profitable business in general. As your business has grown you may also still be spending precious time manually calculating and filing your VAT returns. Our comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use.
Avalara VAT Reporting simplifies the process of filing indirect tax returns in multiple countries, increasing efficiency and reducing the risk of non-compliance. Our VAT reporting solution uses data from your ERP or accounting system to automatically produce indirect tax returns that comply with local filing requirements. Minimise the time it takes to create and submit returns and automate compliance checking with Avalara VAT Reporting.
Avalara VAT Reporting
- Flexible data collection and consolidation
- Automatic data checking on data import
- Reconciliation analysis and reporting
- Audited manual adjustment processes
Find out more about how Avalara VAT Reporting can help you reduce costs.
Avalara AvaTax sales tax calculation with automated returns filing
If you’re taking advantage of selling into the US you’re probably busy making sure your sales numbers are high, your customers are happy and that your business is growing. One thing you’re probably not thinking of is the 12,000+ different sales tax jurisdictions.
Avalara AvaTax delivers sales and use tax calculations within your existing business applications at the time of checkout or billing — in real time. Rates, rules, and boundaries change too frequently to keep up on your own. Instead, connect AvaTax across your business systems and be done.
As your product offering changes or geographical reach expands, so does tax complexity. AvaTax supports growth with calculations in 12,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions and beyond.
If you’re already selling into the US you’re probably busy making sure your sales numbers are high, your customers are happy and that your business is growing. One thing you’re probably not thinking of is the 12,000+ different sales tax jurisdictions.
Equally, if you’re selling via an online marketplace such as Amazon, Ebay or Etsy, you might not understand a new breed of tax regulations that focus on marketplace sales. In the US marketplace facilitator laws impose an obligation on the marketplace facilitator to collect and remit sales tax on behalf of marketplace sellers. Similar reforms will be coming into effect in Europe from 2021 with member states looking to co-opt online marketplaces into collecting VAT in place of non-EU sellers.
Avalara AvaTax sales tax calculation with automated returns filing
Avalara AvaTax delivers sales and use tax calculations within your existing business applications at the time of checkout or billing — in real time. Rates, rules, and boundaries change too frequently to keep up on your own. Instead, connect AvaTax across your business systems and be done.
As your product offering changes or geographical reach expands, so does tax complexity. AvaTax supports growth with calculations in 12,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions and beyond.
