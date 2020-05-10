EU VAT registrations and returns services

Borders are no longer barriers with expert compliance management to help you cross into new markets

When your business expands, understanding your growing Value Added Tax (VAT) or Goods & Services Tax (GST) obligations around the world can be complex, distracting, and even a burden.

Avalara VAT registrations and returns service, which includes European and global fiscal representation, can help relieve your compliance headaches.

Getting registered for VAT in the EU

Need to get registered but unsure about the process? No worries, Avalara can handle that for you. 

Get EU VAT Registered


Need to find a new VAT Agent for a quick transfer?

If you have existing VAT registrations, you can also easily transfer them to Avalara so they're all in one place and easier to manage.

How your business will grow

You’ll get:

  • Outsourced VAT or GST compliance

  • Access to local VAT experts who speak local languages

  • Speedy VAT registrations and ongoing filings, Intrastat, EC Sales Listing

  • Fiscal representation and access to special VAT import deferment schemes

  • Assistance with questions from local tax authorities and managing audits

This means you can:

  • Focus on your core business activities

  • Reduce the cost of doing international VAT registrations and returns

  • Decrease exposure to fines and penalties

  • Gain real-time access to a web-based VAT management reporting tool

