EU VAT registrations and returns services
Borders are no longer barriers with expert compliance management to help you cross into new markets
When your business expands, understanding your growing Value Added Tax (VAT) or Goods & Services Tax (GST) obligations around the world can be complex, distracting, and even a burden.
Avalara VAT registrations and returns service, which includes European and global fiscal representation, can help relieve your compliance headaches.
Getting registered for VAT in the EU
Need to get registered but unsure about the process? No worries, Avalara can handle that for you.
Need to find a new VAT Agent for a quick transfer?
If you have existing VAT registrations, you can also easily transfer to Avalara transfer them to Avalara so they’re all in one place and easier to manage.
How your business will grow
You’ll get:
Outsourced VAT or GST compliance
Access to local VAT experts who speak local languages
Speedy VAT registrations and ongoing filings, Intrastat, EC Sales Listing
Fiscal representation and access to special VAT import deferment schemes
Assistance with questions from local tax authorities and managing audits
This means you can:
Focus on your core business activities
Reduce the cost of doing international VAT registrations and returns
Decrease exposure to fines and penalties
Gain real-time access to a web-based VAT management reporting tool