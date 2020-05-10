Global VAT & GST registration and returns service
For companies considering global expansion, or for those that have already discovered the vast opportunities of new markets, understanding their Value Added Tax (VAT) or Goods & Services Tax (GST) obligations throughout the world can be incredibly complex and distracting.
Many companies face stringent VAT compliance requirements as they commence trading abroad. Whether providing goods and services across international borders, or shipping products abroad to an overseas warehouse or fulfillment center, providing digital services to other businesses and consumers, or a host of other scenarios, they likely have a VAT burden.
VATlive can help with your VAT or GST compliance
Our global partners offer:
- Specialized outsourced VAT or GST compliance.
- Access to local VAT experts that speak the national languages, and can confirm your reporting obligations in any country.
- Speedy VAT registrations and ongoing filings, Intrastat, EC Sales Listing, as well as fiscal representation and access to special VAT import deferment schemes.
- Expertise and assistance in the case of questions from the local tax authorities, including managing any audits.
