EU VAT fiscal representative countries

The following EU countries require fiscal representatives for non-EU established businesses with local EU VAT registrations. Countries vary on the requirements based on location of the taxpayer and business model, so please consider this a first-level indication. The EU plans to sign mutual tax assistance cooperation agreements with non-member states that should eliminate the need for fiscal representation for businesses coming into the EU from the co-signature states. So far, it has only signed such as deal with Norway. As part of the Brexit UK leaving the EU VAT regime negotiations, this is being discussed so UK businesses are not obliged to appoint representatives in the states below.

EU CountryFiscal representative required?Comments
AustriaYesVAT agent required with no shared liability
BelgiumYes 
BulgariaYes 
CroatiaYes 
CyprusYesSome excemptions for direct registrations
Czech Republic  
DenmarkYes 
EstoniaYes 
Finland Some exceptions for distance sellers
FranceYes 
Germany VAT agent required with no shared liability
GreeceYes 
HungaryYes 
Ireland  
ItalyYes 
Latvia  
LithuniaYes 
Luxembourg May require tax office cash deposit
Malta Some exceptions
NetherlandsYesOnly for import VAT licenses
PolandYes 
PortugalYes 
RomaniaYes 
Slovakia  
SloveniaYes 
SpainYesNot joint liable
SwedenYesVAT agent required with no shared liability
Non EUFiscal representative required?Comments
IcelandYes    
NorwayYesNo longer for EU businesses
SwitzerlandYes 
United Kingdom At tax office request only

 

