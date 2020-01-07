Fiscal representative in Spain
Businesses not established in the European Union are obliged to appoint a fiscal representative in Spain if they are VAT registered as a non-resident. In addition, if they wish to apply for a VAT reclaim as part of the 13th VAT Directive process, they must also appoint a fiscal representative.
The fiscal representative is jointly and severally liable for the taxpayer’s VAT liabilities.
Get a fiscal representative in Spain
Avalara offers a global Fiscal Representative service as part of its international VAT and GST registration and returns service. It helps thousands of businesses of all sizes accurately and easily manage their tax compliance obligations on a fully-automated service.
What is a fiscal representative?
A fiscal representative is a local VAT agent that is responsible for the timely and accurate management of your tax reporting and payments. They are required of all non-EU businesses that are obliged to register for an EU VAT number.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients. In most cases, they are held jointly and severally liable for their client’s VAT. In the case of negligent supervision or collusion on misreporting of VAT, the fiscal representative will be held liable for any missing VAT. As a result, there is often a requirement for a cash deposit or bank guarantee with the representative.
Need help with your Spanish VAT compliance?
Researching Spanish VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Latest Spanish news
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
Menu
- Spain
- Spanish VAT reverse charge
- Spanish VAT registration
- Spanish VAT returns
- Spanish VAT rates and VAT compliance
- Spanish VAT invoice requirements
- Spain consignment call-off stock VAT
- Spanish VAT recovery
- Spanish intrastat
- Spanish EC Sales Lists (ESL)
- Suministro Inmediato de Información (SII)
- Fiscal representative in Spain
- EU VAT on digital services
- Austria
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Russia
- Romania
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom