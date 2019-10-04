Spanish VAT returns


Quarterly or monthly Spanish VAT returns must be completed by non-resident companies who are trading with a valid Spanish VAT registration . These provide details of their taxable supplies, and indicate the amount of VAT due to the Spanish tax office.

How often are Spanish VAT returns required?

The frequency of VAT reporting in Spain depends on the level of trading

  • Quarterly VAT returns – sales below €6m for goods in the previous year
  • Monthly VAT returns – sales above €6m for goods in the previous year
  • Annual VAT returns – to be completed by all VAT registered businesses

However, in practice the tax authorities will apply their judgement.

What Spanish VAT can be deducted?

As well as declaring the Spanish VAT on any sales, the VAT return also lists VAT on purchases (inputs) that can be offset against the sales VAT due. This includes import VAT. Non-resident companies are allowed to reclaim such input VAT on the same basis as any resident company. Examples of VAT deductions include:

  • Restaurant, hotel and travel costs if for the purposes of business
  • Conferences and seminars
  • 50% of parking costs
  • Business gifts and entertainment are not allowable
  • Advertising
  • Import VAT
  • VAT on the purchase of goods for resale
  • VAT on capital expenditure

What are the reporting deadlines for Spanish VAT returns?

Spanish VAT filings are due on the 20th of the month following the period end. Annual tax summaries are due on the 30th January in the following year.

Any Spanish VAT due must be paid at the same time.

Type of returnFrequencyFiling deadlineDocumentFormat
VAT returnMonthly30th of the following periodModelo 303PDF
 Quarterly20th of the following periodModelo 303PDF
SII 4 calendar days from the issuance of the invoiceInvoice Issued/Invoice ReceivedXML
EC listingMonthly20th day of the month after the end of the taxation periodModelo 349PDF
 Quarterly20th of the month following the periodModelo 349PDF
 Annually30th January of the following yearModelo 349PDF
IntrastatMonthly12th of the following periodIntrastat DeclarationFixed Format
Yearly returnAnnually30th January of the following yearModelo 390PDF
Local ListingsAnnually28th February of the following yearModelo 347PDF
VAT Group returnMonthly30th of the following monthModelo 322PDF

Where are Spanish VAT returns filed?

When a company first registers for VAT in Spain, it will be allocated to the tax office nearest its fiscal representative. They will submit the filings to their tax office. Filings are done online.

Spanish VAT penalties

Fines for non-compliance are severe in Spain, ranging from 20% to 200%. There may also be interest fines on late VAT payments, typically 5% per month overdue. This can then rise to up to 20% after one year’s delay.

How are Spanish VAT credits recovered?

If the purchase (input) VAT exceeds the sales (output) VAT, then there is a surplus – known as a VAT credit. In principle, this is due back to the VAT registered company. Usually, the business may apply through the final VAT return of the tax year. Often this will trigger a VAT audit.

Click for free Spanish VAT info

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard

Need a fiscal representative in Spain?

Non-EU businesses selling in Spain will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.

Get fiscal rep in Spain

Need help with your Spanish VAT compliance?


Researching Spanish VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Spain VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/spain,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/spain,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/spain,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/spain,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/spain,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/spain,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/spain,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/spain,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

Get free VAT help
Contact us

+44 (0)1273 022400

Where should I be VAT registered?

Get a free, Europe-wide, VAT assessment in minutes.

Europe VAT Risk Assessment graph showing countries in green, yellow, and red.
Check now

Menu

Europe

Africa and Middle East

Asia

Central & South America

North America

Oceania