Suministro Inmediato de Información (SII)
From the 1st July 2017 the Spanish Tax Authority requires that large companies (over €6 million turnover per annum), VAT groups and reporters using REDEME make an Immediate Supply of Information. These submissions must be completed within four working days of the issuance or receipt of the invoice.
Companies submitting via SII:
- No longer required to file forms 347 (third-party transactions), 340 (record books) and 390 (annual VAT summary)
VAT deadlines for businesses reporting SII
The monthly VAT reporting deadline for affected businesses will be moved to the 30th of the month following the reporting period. The requirement to submit recapitulative statements is removed.
- Terms exclude Saturdays, Sundays and national holidays
- February's deadline will be the last working day of the month
There are seven submissions required for SII:
1. Issued Invoices Ledger
2. Supply of Collections for invoices recorded in the Invoices issued ledger
3. Received Invoices Ledger
4. Supply of Payments for invoices recorded in the Invoices received ledger
5. Capital asset ledger
6. Specific intra-Community transactions ledger
7. Collections in cash ledger
Avalara VAT Reporting addresses the complex automation needs of companies looking to increase their compliance accuracy and significantly reduce their dependency on manual processes and in-house or spreadsheet based technology.
By extending existing modules in the application, Avalara VAT Reporting has been able to meet the demands of SII. A zero-touch approach has been taken to reduce the risk of a user not submitting a return on time, further decreasing the need for manual compliance processes.
Avalara VAT Reporting eliminates the arduous task of manually preparing and filing VAT and supplementary reports for companies with multi-jurisdictional compliance obligations by automatically extracting data from financial systems and producing electronic filing formats as per country specifications.
More resources
Download the Avalara VAT Reporting datasheet more information about how VAT Reporting can help solve SII
Need a fiscal representative in Spain?
Non-EU businesses selling in Spain will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.
Need help with your Spanish VAT compliance?
Researching Spanish VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
Avalara e-Invoicing
Futureproof your global growth. Our e-invoicing solution is compliant in over 60 countries.
Menu
- Spain
- Spanish VAT reverse charge
- Spanish VAT registration
- Spanish VAT returns
- Spanish VAT rates and VAT compliance
- Spanish VAT invoice requirements
- Spain consignment call-off stock VAT
- Spanish VAT recovery
- Spanish intrastat
- Spanish EC Sales Lists (ESL)
- Suministro Inmediato de Información (SII)
- Fiscal representative in Spain
- EU VAT on digital services
- Austria
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Russia
- Romania
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom