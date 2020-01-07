Suministro Inmediato de Información (SII)

From the 1st July 2017 the Spanish Tax Authority requires that large companies (over €6 million turnover per annum), VAT groups and reporters using REDEME make an Immediate Supply of Information. These submissions must be completed within four working days of the issuance or receipt of the invoice.

The monthly VAT reporting deadline for affected businesses will be moved to the 30th of the month following the reporting period. The requirement to submit recapitulative statements is removed.

1. Issued Invoices Ledger 2. Supply of Collections for invoices recorded in the Invoices issued ledger 3. Received Invoices Ledger 4. Supply of Payments for invoices recorded in the Invoices received ledger 5. Capital asset ledger 6. Specific intra-Community transactions ledger 7. Collections in cash ledger

Avalara VAT Reporting addresses the complex automation needs of companies looking to increase their compliance accuracy and significantly reduce their dependency on manual processes and in-house or spreadsheet based technology.

By extending existing modules in the application, Avalara VAT Reporting has been able to meet the demands of SII. A zero-touch approach has been taken to reduce the risk of a user not submitting a return on time, further decreasing the need for manual compliance processes.

Avalara VAT Reporting eliminates the arduous task of manually preparing and filing VAT and supplementary reports for companies with multi-jurisdictional compliance obligations by automatically extracting data from financial systems and producing electronic filing formats as per country specifications.

