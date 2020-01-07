Spanish VAT invoice requirements

Date of issuance and storage of Spanish invoices

Spanish VAT invoices must be issued at the time of the taxable supply for non-taxable persons. For taxable customers, they may be issued by the 16 th of the month following the supply. Invoices must be stored for four years. As with all EU states, Spain permits the use of electronic invoices under certain conditions.

Invoices must contain at least the following basic information:

Date of issuance and of the transaction, if different

A unique, sequential number

VAT number of the supplier

Full address of the supplier and customer

Full description of the goods or services provided

Details of quantities of goods, if applicable

Unit prices, if applicable

Details of any discounts provided

The net, taxable value of the supply

The VAT rate(s) applied, and the amount of VAT broken out by rate

The gross, total amount of the invoice

Where any foreign currency is used, the rates must be clearly identified

Simplified invoices for transactions below €400 may be issued.