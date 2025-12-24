Spanish Intrastat

When Spanish VAT registered companies, either resident or non-resident, sell or transfer goods across national borders, this intra-community trade needs to be recorded in the Intrastat declaration.

Intrastat filings list the goods sent out of Spain as ‘dispatches’, as well as goods brought into Spain as ‘arrivals’. Intrastat does not apply if the goods are coming in from outside of Europe (‘imports’) or being sent out of the EU (‘exports’).