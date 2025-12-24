Get started
VAT

VAT

Spanish VAT

Spain introduced value added tax (VAT) in 1986 when it joined the European Union (EU). Spanish VAT legislation incorporates the EU VAT Directives through local laws, regulations, and administrative instructions. The system governs VAT registrations, compliance obligations, invoicing, reporting, and returns. VAT is administered by the Agencia Estatal de Administración Tributaria (AEAT).

 

Any business making taxable supplies of goods or services in Spain may be required to charge VAT. This obligation begins with a VAT registration in Spain.

 

For more information, see our guide on Spanish VAT registration, which outlines the documentation, thresholds, and timelines involved.
Get help solving your VAT challenges
Get help solving your VAT challenges
Contact us
phone_number

Other Pages:
Spanish VAT reverse charge
Spanish VAT registration
Spanish VAT returns
Spanish VAT rates and VAT compliance
Spanish VAT invoice requirements
E-invoicing in Spain
Fiscal representative in Spain
EU VAT on digital services
Other Resources
More resources

Ready to see what Avalara can do?

Schedule a demo to see our solution.
Request a demo