Non-EU companies use a slightly different process for VAT recovery in Spain – the 13th VAT Directive. Non-EU companies must first ensure that there is a tax reciprocity agreement between Spain and their home territory. If not, then no Spain VAT may be reclaimed. For example, US companies cannot recover Spanish VAT.
If there is reciprocity, the business can complete and submit a special form to the Spanish tax authorities. This should generally be accompanied by supporting original invoices, plus a local tax certificate. Spanish VAT reclaims must be submitted by 30 June of the year following the year in which the invoice was raised. If this deadline is missed, then the VAT is lost. Non-EU companies must appoint a fiscal representative for the purposes of recovering VAT.