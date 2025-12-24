Spanish VAT rates and VAT compliance

Invoices must contain at least the following basic information:

Date of issuance and of the transaction, if different

A unique, sequential number

VAT number of the supplier

Full address of the supplier and customer

Full description of the goods or services provided

Details of quantities of goods, if applicable

Unit prices, if applicable

Details of any discounts provided

The net, taxable value of the supply

The VAT rate(s) applied, and the amount of VAT broken out by rate

The gross, total amount of the invoice

Where any foreign currency is used, the rates must be clearly identified

Simplified invoices for transactions below €400 may be issued.