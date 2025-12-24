Spanish VAT returns

|
Type of return
|
Period covered
|
Deadline
|
Form
|
Format
|
VAT return (Form 303) - Quarterly
|
Jan–Mar, etc.
|
1–20 April/July/Oct; Q4 by 30 January following year
|
Modelo 303
|
PDF, Online
|
VAT return (Form 303) - Monthly
|
Monthly
|
By the 30th day of the following month
|
Modelo 303
|
PDF, Online
|
Annual summary (Form 390)
|
Full year
|
By 30 January of the following year
|
Modelo 390
|
PDF, Online
|
EU sales listing (Form 349)
|
Intra-EU sales
|
Monthly or quarterly by the 20th of the following month
|
Modelo 349
|
|
Intrastat declaration
|
Intra-EU goods
|
Monthly by the 12th of the following month
|
Intrastat format
|
Fixed format
Other Pages: