Spanish VAT returns

Once registered for value added tax (VAT), businesses operating in Spain must declare all taxable transactions and pay any VAT due. Most VAT-registered businesses submit quarterly VAT returns using Model 303, covering calendar quarters: January to March, April to June, July to September, and October to December. The deadline for these returns is the 20th day of the month following the period end, except for the fourth quarter, which is due by 30 January of the following year.

Businesses with annual taxable turnover in Spain exceeding €6,010,121 on sales of goods, or those registered in the Monthly Refund Scheme (REDEME), VAT groups, or subject to the Immediate Supply of Information (SII) reporting system, must file monthly VAT returns. These are due by the 30th day of the following month.

An annual VAT summary return, Model 390, must also be submitted by 30 January of the year following the reporting period. This is a compiled summary of the year’s returns and is not required for businesses using SII, REDEME monthly filings, VAT groups, or large enterprises over the €6 million threshold.