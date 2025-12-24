Spanish VAT registration

There is no VAT registration threshold in Spain — any taxable activity by a non-resident business in Spain requires VAT registration before making any supplies. This applies to both resident and non-resident businesses.

In most cases, non-resident businesses providing services to VAT-registered customers in Spain are not required to register. These transactions fall under the reverse charge mechanism, where the Spanish customer accounts for the VAT.

For EU‑based distance sellers (B2C), under Spain’s distance‑selling rules, there is a €10,000 EU‑wide threshold across all member states (combining goods and digital services). Exceeding this requires VAT registration in Spain.

Businesses supplying digital, telecommunications, or broadcasting services to Spanish consumers can register for VAT in a single EU member state using the One-Stop Shop (OSS) scheme. This allows them to report and remit VAT for all EU countries through one consolidated return.