EU VAT returns

The rules governing the European common system Values Added Tax on goods and services are contained with the EU VAT Directive. It is created by the European Commission in Brussels, and all 27 EU member states are obliged to incorporate it into their local VAT laws – although there are certain optional elements, and opportunities to apply of derogations from the Directive.

The original 6th VAT Directive was updated on 26 November 2006 as the Council Directive 2006/12/EC.



The Directive provides the framework for determining EU VAT’s: the scope; place of supply; the tax point; taxable amount; VAT rate; compliance obligation; exemptions; taxable persons; and a range of special schemes. Below is a summary of the main areas covered by the Directive