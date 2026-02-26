Since the start of 2010, as part of the EU’s ‘VAT Package’, there is a new system for companies to recover their foreign VAT. This requires registering with local tax authorities on an ‘electronic portal’ to submit a single claim for all countries.

This is a complex and confusing procedure:

Claims are often only successful if they are basic and require limited review time by the foreign authorities.

If there is a query or hold-up on the claim, many VAT authorities can be very reluctant to deal with the home state tax authorities of the claimant.

The rules in different countries are not uniform for reclaims (see above), and change frequently.

For example, in the UK entertaining costs for staff are deductible, but disallowed for clients; however, in France it is the reverse!