EU VAT compliance

Companies providing taxable supplies in the EU must register for VAT to obtain a valid, unique EU VAT number from their home country. It’s an essential part of the VAT compliance process. If companies are also buying and selling goods in another EU country, they may also have to register for VAT there. This will give them a valid VAT number which they can record all transactions against. Businesses can also provide this number to their EU customers to ensure they’re correctly charged nil VAT on intra-community supplies of goods or services.

Once a business establishes an obligation to register for VAT, they must submit a local VAT registration form with any requested supporting documentation. This will typically include:

Company registration number

Business’s bank account details

Unique Taxpayer Reference (UTR), for U.K. businesses

Details of annual turnover

An original copy of the certificate of incorporation of the company

A copy of the company’s articles of association

An extract from the national company registrar as proof of existence

If the company is appointing a local tax agent or fiscal representative, then a letter of authority or power of attorney

The requested documentation can vary by country. The registration process may also be in the local language. Once submitted, it can take approximately 2-8 weeks to receive a VAT number.

Depending on the tax authority, they may also request further information as a measure of prevention against VAT fraud.