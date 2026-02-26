EU VAT compliance

A VAT registration is the process of listing your business as active in the production and sale of taxable goods and services with the relevant authority. Once a business registers for VAT, it becomes responsible for charging the correct amount of VAT on any goods and services sold. The business also becomes able to reclaim any VAT paid on company purchases.
Businesses must register for VAT once their taxable supplies exceed the threshold or criteria set out by the EU (or the local authority in a non-EU nation). Businesses should be aware that thresholds can change. The requirements to register for VAT applies to all types of commercial business, regardless of industry or operating structure.The EU has made efforts to make the requirements to register for a VAT number the same in all EU member states. Typical instances of jurisdictions where a business is required to register for a local VAT number include:
- If a foreign company is buying and selling goods in another country
- If a company is importing goods into an EU country, which can include moving goods across national borders within the EU
- Holding goods in warehouses or on consignment stock in other EU countries for customers
- Holding a live conference, exhibition, or training if there is paid entrance
- Selling goods to consumers over the internet or through catalogues (distance selling)
- Supply and install of equipment in a limited number of situations
- A very limited number of situations where services are being provided (following the 2010 VAT Package reforms)The requirements above apply equally to EU and non-EU businesses.
The relevant tax authorities will usually give approximately seven days’ notice before visiting your business for a VAT compliance check. On the date of the visit, representatives from the tax authority will check your VAT information and transactional data to determine whether or not you’re collecting and charging the right amount of tax. Penalties may be issued to businesses who have neglected their compliance obligations.