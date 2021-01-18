At the heart of the 2021 ecommerce EU VAT reboot is the introduction of the One-Stop Shop (‘OSS’) single EU VAT return and the withdrawal of the Distance Selling thresholds. This is one of three reforms as part of the 2021 EU ecommerce VAT package. The other two reforms are:



From July 2021, B2C sellers dispatching their goods from a single country will no longer be required to register for foreign VAT and complete multiple VAT filings in countries where they are selling. Instead, they may opt to simply complete and file a new OSS filing alongside their regular domestic VAT return that will list all their pan-EU sales. The seller then remits the VAT due to their home VAT authority, which then forwards the taxes to the appropriate countries. Non-EU sellers may also apply to use the OSS regime, and just need to nominate any single EU state to register and file in. The 2021 EU VAT ecommerce package was delayed, including this reform, until 1 July 2021 and the original plan had been for 1 January 2021.

This builds on the successful launch of the single VAT return for B2C digital services in 2015, referred to as the MOSS return.

In addition to distance selling, the B2C service and event organisers may use OSS.

Ending the distance selling threshold rules

The current EU VAT regime ‘place of supply’ rules require sellers to charge the VAT rate of their customer’s country of residence – known as the destination principle. For EU cross-border sales this means sellers have to VAT register in each country where they are selling goods.

Currently, to reduce the burden on small sellers, the EU operates a special VAT registration simplification for e-commerce, known as distance selling thresholds. This is generally only available for sales from a sellers’ domestic stocks.

EU distance selling thresholds until June 2021:

€100,000 per annum: Germany; the Netherlands; Luxembourg; UK which is still in the EU VAT regime (£70,000).

For all other members of the EU it is €35,000 per annum or local currency equivalent.

More information on these distance selling thresholds can be found at avalara.com

From 1 July 2021, this registration threshold simplification will be withdrawn. Cross-border sellers will have to charge the VAT rate of the customer’s country of residence from their first sale and remit it to the foreign tax authorities.

Launching the single OSS EU VAT return

At the same time as withdrawing the distance selling thresholds, the EU is extending the single VAT return, OSS, to ecommerce cross-border distance selling of goods. This will replace the obligation to VAT register in every country where sellers are making sales to EU consumers from stocks in a single EU location – typically their home state. The existing obligation to register in all countries is often called out as the principal barrier to cross-border trade in the EU. A single VAT return, listing all pan-EU sales, has already been in place (known as the Mini One-Stop-Shop, MOSS) since 2015 for B2C cross-border sales of digital, telecoms and broadcast services.

NOTE: Sellers holding stock in other EU countries will not benefit from the OSS single return simplification. They must remain VAT registered in each country where they are holding stock. This includes selling using the Amazon FBA program.

Sellers with existing foreign VAT registrations, and selling from stock in their country of residence, may opt to close these non-resident registrations from 1 July 2021 and use the OSS report instead.

Sellers will continue to declare any sales to customers in their own country of residence through their existing domestic VAT return. OSS may also be used to report: cross-border B2C traditional services; and certain domestic sale facilitated by marketplaces (see next section).

The OSS filing is in addition to the regular domestic VAT return. Firstly, sellers will charge VAT at the rate of their customer’s country of residence. They can use the delivery address of their customer to identify the country of residence. Then determine the correct VAT rate, as well as applying reduced or nil VAT rates, according to the varying rates and goods classifications of each member state of their customers.

The OSS filing will be a quarterly return. It is intended as a simple listing to declare VAT due by the seller to each EU country apart from the domestic state. The OSS return will be standardised across all the EU member states, and will be structured as follows: